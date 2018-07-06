Poolside Metropolis Mix

And with summer in full swing, we couldn’t ask for better local DJs (and friends of KCRW) to heat up a stellar Metropolis mix in celebration of their recently released EP Feel Alright and corresponding North American tour. Poolside offer their signature daytime disco sound with a nocturnal twist, exclusively for Metropolis only on KCRW.
Track List:
- Sister S - Living Ecstasy (Norinton remix)
- Tycho - Horizon (Poolside Remix)
- Polo Pan - Trésor
- Poolside - And The Sea (Biao Remix - Promo)
- Jkirv - Relaxa
- Fatnotronic & In Flagranti - Botoque
- Yuksek & Bertrand Burgalat - Icare (Yuksek Remix)
- Todd Terje - Alfonso Muskedunder (Mungolian vs Tangoterje dub) (Original Mix)
- Poolside - Which Way To Paradise (Bosq Remix Unreleased)