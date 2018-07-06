ON AIR
Poolside Metropolis Mix

The music of Los Angeles-based disco pioneers Poolside has been described as "daytime disco" — their relaxed beats, high vocals and wash of smooth electronics have been foundational to the LA indie-dance scene since 2011.

Jul 07, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

And with summer in full swing, we couldn’t ask for better local DJs (and friends of KCRW) to heat up a stellar Metropolis mix in celebration of their recently released EP Feel Alright and corresponding North American tour. Poolside offer their signature daytime disco sound with a nocturnal twist, exclusively for Metropolis only on KCRW.

Track List: 

  1. Sister S - Living Ecstasy (Norinton remix) 
  2. Tycho - Horizon (Poolside Remix)
  3. Polo Pan - Trésor
  4. Poolside - And The Sea (Biao Remix - Promo)
  5. Jkirv - Relaxa 
  6. Fatnotronic & In Flagranti - Botoque 
  7. Yuksek & Bertrand Burgalat - Icare (Yuksek Remix)
  8. Todd Terje - Alfonso Muskedunder (Mungolian vs Tangoterje dub) (Original Mix) 
  9. Poolside - Which Way To Paradise (Bosq Remix Unreleased)
Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

