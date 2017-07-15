The Black Madonna Exclusive Mix

Marea Stamper, known best by her DJ alias The Black Madonna, has cultivated a disco and house-infused sound with a darker edge creating a sonic aesthetic that always stays true to her original unique sound.



She got her start crafting mixtapes outside field raves in the American Midwest, and has since risen to the forefront of electronic music at world-class festivals and clubs.



Just last year, The Black Madonna reached #10 on Resident Advisor’s prestigious “Top DJ” annual poll and was the first woman to grace the cover of Mixmag as their “DJ of the Year.”



Her recent success comes as no surprise. Behind the decks, Stamper showcases infectious energy, and her deep respect and love for dance music culture is evident in everything she does.



She shares an exclusive mix with us in the middle of a world tour, including a live set at the LA-favorite, FYF Fest, next weekend at Exposition Park.



Photo credit: Aldo Paredes.

Tracklist:



1. FCL - “It’s You - San Soda Acca Panoramabar Acca Mix

2. DJ Deep - “Surge - Steve Rachmad Mix”

3. Son Of Sound “Influence Is Bliss”

4. Adesse Versions - “Bumpin NYC”

5. Alex Virgo - “Sexy Boy”

6. Butch Le Butch “That Sound”

7. Exodus - “Together Forever - Dub Mix”