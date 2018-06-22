ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

METROPOLIS

METROPOLISMETROPOLIS

The Presets Mix

The Presets took shape in 2003 when Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes first met, as fellow musicians at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. As The Presets, they were quickly recognized for their ability to fuse elements of dance music with an energy more akin to rock’n’roll. The Presets have been recognized worldwide for their dynamic live performances, playing hundreds of shows both in Australia and internationally.

COMING SOON

Jun 23, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Presets are now back in the spotlight with their long awaited fourth album HI VIZ, which dropped earlier this month. The album gives fans a callback to some of the duo’s most memorable works – it’s a high energy, non-stop, feel-good party album. We are so excited to welcome these Aussies to Metropolis for an exclusive guest mix in celebration of the new album.

Tracklist:

1. The Presets - Downtown Shutdown (The Revenge Remix)
2. Cirez D - On OffZero Percent - Volumes (The Mole’s MMD Mix)
3. Christian Burkhardt - Karambolage
4. DJ Club 1235 - Constant
5. Rambl - Doss
6.Boy Harsher - Motion
7. Lawrence - Clouds & Arrows (Roman Flugel Remix)

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

More From Metropolis

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend What a week! Things kicked off on Sunday with the first of our six World Festival concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. Flying Lotus, Little Dragon, and Badbadnotgood did not disappoint.… Read More

Jun 22, 2018

Show #268: Oscar Hernández and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra
KCRW Music Blog

Show #268: Oscar Hernández and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra   ﻿ I’ve followed the career of Oscar Hernández for over 30 years, beginning with his work as pianist and arranger for Rubén Blades’s brilliant and still-timely album Buscando America (Searching… Read More

Jun 22, 2018

KCRW Presents: DJ Shadow on Film and summer Reggae Nights
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: DJ Shadow on Film and summer Reggae Nights I’ve been busy since we last chatted… busy finding shows for our KCRW Presents program and here’s a batch of new ones to share with you! DJ Shadow Live in… Read More

Jun 21, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed