The Presets are now back in the spotlight with their long awaited fourth album HI VIZ, which dropped earlier this month. The album gives fans a callback to some of the duo’s most memorable works – it’s a high energy, non-stop, feel-good party album. We are so excited to welcome these Aussies to Metropolis for an exclusive guest mix in celebration of the new album.
Tracklist:
1. The Presets - Downtown Shutdown (The Revenge Remix)
2. Cirez D - On OffZero Percent - Volumes (The Mole’s MMD Mix)
3. Christian Burkhardt - Karambolage
4. DJ Club 1235 - Constant
5. Rambl - Doss
6.Boy Harsher - Motion
7. Lawrence - Clouds & Arrows (Roman Flugel Remix)
The Presets Mix
The Presets took shape in 2003 when Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes first met, as fellow musicians at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. As The Presets, they were quickly recognized for their ability to fuse elements of dance music with an energy more akin to rock’n’roll. The Presets have been recognized worldwide for their dynamic live performances, playing hundreds of shows both in Australia and internationally.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The Presets are now back in the spotlight with their long awaited fourth album HI VIZ, which dropped earlier this month. The album gives fans a callback to some of the duo’s most memorable works – it’s a high energy, non-stop, feel-good party album. We are so excited to welcome these Aussies to Metropolis for an exclusive guest mix in celebration of the new album.
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa
More From Metropolis
Above & Beyond Mix English trance/electronic mavens Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki formed Above & Beyond in the year 2000, and has received many accomplishments in the electronic music world since then: a weekly radio show, Above & Beyond Group Therapy, record label Anjunabeats, a place on DJ Mag's Top 100 List every year since 2004, and a Grammy Award nomination.
Hayden James Exclusive Mix Hayden James is an Australian songwriter and producer dedicated to evolving his craft by being unapologetically himself, and in turn, gaining fans of both his music and his authenticity along the way. With a meticulous and limited catalogue, Hayden exemplifies an essential element of modern day dance culture: quality over quantity.
Daniel Avery Exclusive Mix Multifaceted British electronic producer Daniel Avery released his cult club masterpiece Drone Logic back in 2013. It was a lasting document of second-wave minimal techno that helped to further legitimize the genre in the eyes of critics. Now, after half a decade spent touring the world as an in-demand DJ, Avery is back with his follow-up LP, Song For Alpha, an album that will only elevate his status as a world-class DJ.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Music For Your Weekend What a week! Things kicked off on Sunday with the first of our six World Festival concerts at the Hollywood Bowl. Flying Lotus, Little Dragon, and Badbadnotgood did not disappoint.… Read More
Show #268: Oscar Hernández and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra I’ve followed the career of Oscar Hernández for over 30 years, beginning with his work as pianist and arranger for Rubén Blades’s brilliant and still-timely album Buscando America (Searching… Read More