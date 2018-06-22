The Presets Mix

The Presets are now back in the spotlight with their long awaited fourth album HI VIZ, which dropped earlier this month. The album gives fans a callback to some of the duo’s most memorable works – it’s a high energy, non-stop, feel-good party album. We are so excited to welcome these Aussies to Metropolis for an exclusive guest mix in celebration of the new album.



Tracklist:



1. The Presets - Downtown Shutdown (The Revenge Remix)

2. Cirez D - On OffZero Percent - Volumes (The Mole’s MMD Mix)

3. Christian Burkhardt - Karambolage

4. DJ Club 1235 - Constant

5. Rambl - Doss

6.Boy Harsher - Motion

7. Lawrence - Clouds & Arrows (Roman Flugel Remix)