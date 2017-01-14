Globe-trotting DJ and producer TIGA has been successfully straddling the electronic music underground and the mainstream since the 90's. The Montreal native has also remixed everyone from LCD Soundsytem and The xx to Depeche Mode and Moby and runs the label Turbo. He shares an exclusive mix in advance of his upcoming appearance at A Club Called Rhonda at Sound Nightclub on January 21.
TIGA Exclusive Mix
