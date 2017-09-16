TOKiMONSTA Exclusive Mix

Jennifer Lee, A.K.A TOKiMONSTA has made her presence known in LA’s music scene producing fearless kinetic-psychedelic hip-hop beats over the past few years. Gracing stages worldwide but making a particularly influential mark on the Los Angeles electronic front, Lee has continually topped her own successes as one of LA’s most promising young producers. Lee is passionate about music that exists on the fringes, and one of the primary reasons she started her own label, Young Art Records, in 2014.
Her forthcoming third album, Lune Rouge, was born from the struggles she faced while rehabilitating from a recent medical trauma: Moyamoya, a rare and potentially fatal brain disease, threatened to kill her and left her without the ability to express herself or comprehend music for months. After an arduous recovery, Lee reclaimed her brain and creativity through 11 fresh cuts that represent new emotional heights for her music.
We are thrilled to welcome TOKiMONSTA, who’s in the middle of a world tour, to Metropolis with an exclusive mix. Don’t miss her live set at LA’s The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Friday September 22nd.
Photo courtesy of TOKiMONSTA
Tracklist:
1. Lakim - Lay It On You (feat. Da-P)
2. Mono/Poly x Alyss - Syrius B
3. Hudson Mohawke - Passports
4. Pangaea - Bear Witness
5. Falcons - Want Your Body
6. Playboi Carti - Magnolia
7. TOKiMONSTA - Put It Down (feat. Anderson .Paak & KRANE)
8. Camp Lo - Luchini (A.K.A. This Is It)
9. Jurassic 5 - Thin Line
10. People Under The Stairs - San Francisco Knights
11. Allan Kingdom - Fever (feat. Finding Novyon & Drelli)
12. Snakehips & Anne-Marie - Either Way (feat. Joey Badass)
13. TOKiMONSTA - NO WAY (feat. Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp & Ambré)
14. LIONBABE - Treat Me Like Fire
15. Flying Lotus - Gng Bng
16. John Talabot - So Will Be Now (feat. Pional)
17. Maya Jane Coles - Something In The Air (Bonobo Remix)
18. Amtrac - Once Is Enough
19. Motor City Drum Ensemble - Raw Cuts #3
20. Les Sins - Bother
21. Lil Silva - Salient Sarah (feat. Sampha)
22. Jacques Greene - Another Girl
TOKiMONSTA Exclusive Mix
