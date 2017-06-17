Way Out West Exclusive Mix

Progressive house legends Way Out West are comprised of UK lads, Nick Warren and Jody Wisternoff. In the electronic world, WOW are known for crackling with inventive energy through more than 25 years of producing and performing together.



With hits spanning a diverse range of influences from jungle, hip-hop and breakbeat, WOW have established themselves as leaders of the rave generation with dance-hits like 1997’s “The Gift.”



We are thrilled to welcome Warren and Wisternoff to Metropolis with an exclusive mix, just a day after their fifth studio album release “Tuesday Maybe,” out now from Anjunadeep.



Photo credit: courtesy of Way Out West.



Tracklist:

Ada Kaleh - "Palatul De Clestar"

Dominic Eulberg - "Dream Machine"

DJ Paul - "Close Encounters" (Nicholas Rada Remix)

Grant Nicholls - "Ethereality"

Timujin - "Jcar"

John Monkman - "Harmonix2"

Baime - "The Damned"

Way Out West - "Lullaby Horizon"