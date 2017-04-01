Yolanda Be Cool Exclusive Mix

ON AIR
Yolanda Be Cool is an Australian dance music duo made up of Andrew Stanley and Matthew Handley. They offer an exclusive Metropolis guest mix to get you in the weekend groove.

Apr 01, 2017

Yolanda Be Cool is an Australian dance music duo made up of Andrew Stanley and Matthew Handley. Their name is a reference to a scene in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and their sound is sample-heavy party music. They offer an exclusive Metropolis guest mix to get you in the weekend groove.

Tracklist:

1. Steven Cock - Sweet Beat Drop
2. Jerk Boy - With You
3. Disintegrate - Party People (Waifs & Strays Remix)
4. Pelle & Shawnecy - 99 Problems
5. Jesse Perez - Fake
6. Detlef - Pump Up
7. CamelPhat - Lizard King
8. CamelPhat - Hangin Out with Charlie
9. Endgrain - 4 x 4

