Yolanda Be Cool Exclusive Mix

Yolanda Be Cool is an Australian dance music duo made up of Andrew Stanley and Matthew Handley. Their name is a reference to a scene in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and their sound is sample-heavy party music. They offer an exclusive Metropolis guest mix to get you in the weekend groove.
Tracklist:
1. Steven Cock - Sweet Beat Drop
2. Jerk Boy - With You
3. Disintegrate - Party People (Waifs & Strays Remix)
4. Pelle & Shawnecy - 99 Problems
5. Jesse Perez - Fake
6. Detlef - Pump Up
7. CamelPhat - Lizard King
8. CamelPhat - Hangin Out with Charlie
9. Endgrain - 4 x 4