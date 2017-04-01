Yolanda Be Cool Exclusive Mix

Yolanda Be Cool is an Australian dance music duo made up of Andrew Stanley and Matthew Handley. Their name is a reference to a scene in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and their sound is sample-heavy party music. They offer an exclusive Metropolis guest mix to get you in the weekend groove.





Tracklist:

1. Steven Cock - Sweet Beat Drop

2. Jerk Boy - With You

3. Disintegrate - Party People (Waifs & Strays Remix)

4. Pelle & Shawnecy - 99 Problems

5. Jesse Perez - Fake

6. Detlef - Pump Up

7. CamelPhat - Lizard King

8. CamelPhat - Hangin Out with Charlie

9. Endgrain - 4 x 4