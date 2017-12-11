Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel joins us to preview his annual Christmas Becomes Eclectic program. He brings some Christmas calypso, a Hawaiian holiday celebration and a beloved classic.
A preview of Christmas future
Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel joins us to preview his annual Christmas Becomes Eclectic program. He brings some Christmas calypso, a Hawaiian holiday celebration and a beloved classic. (10am)
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet', @tom_schnabel
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 12/11 – 12/15/17 Grab a handful of songs this week, including work from Italian movie/TV soundtrack composer Daniele Luppi teaming up with Parquet Courts and Karen O. We turn to Sufjan Stevens for an iPhone demo. Wolf Parade tests new songs out… Read More
Shows This Week: 12/11 – 12/17 It’s holiday party season so many of your nights may already be filled with egg nog and spiked cider, but if you’re looking to see some music, we have some… Read More