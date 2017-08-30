ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Anne Litt guest hosts

Anne Litt sits in for Jason Bentley.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 30, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Anne Litt sits in for Jason Bentley.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Remembering the Timeless Sound of John Abercrombie (1944–2017)
KCRW Music Blog

Remembering the Timeless Sound of John Abercrombie (1944–2017) I was saddened to learn that guitarist John Abercrombie passed away last week at the age of 72. I bought his first album, Timeless, right after it was released in… Read More

Aug 30, 2017

Video Premiere: Marineros – Torbellino
KCRW Music Blog

Video Premiere: Marineros – Torbellino In 2016, Marineros earned a top spot on our best albums of the year list with their impeccably producedshoegaze/dream pop album entitled O Marineros. Almost a year later, and still… Read More

Aug 30, 2017

KCRW Presents: Fall Shows! (ignore the Summer heat)
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Fall Shows! (ignore the Summer heat) I’ve been wanting to share this list with you for weeks! It’s a special list of shows that KCRW has officially added to our “Presents” calendar and here it is:… Read More

Aug 30, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE