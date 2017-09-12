Ásgeir
Icelandic singer-songwriter Ásgeir has an otherworldly voice and music with a distinctively melancholic touch. It's pensive yet bold, and very beautiful.
Guests:
Ásgeir, singer-songwriter and musician, @AsgeirMusic
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
