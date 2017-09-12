ON AIR
Ásgeir

Icelandic singer-songwriter Ásgeir has an otherworldly voice and music with a distinctively melancholic touch. It's pensive yet bold, and very beautiful. 

Sep 12, 2017

Icelandic singer-songwriter Ásgeir has an otherworldly voice and music with a distinctively melancholic touch. It's pensive yet bold, and very beautiful. We're excited to welcome this special artist to our studio for a live session.

Afterglow

Ásgeir

Guests:
Ásgeir, singer-songwriter and musician, @AsgeirMusic

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

