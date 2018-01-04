ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Brandi Carlile

We kick off 2018’s live performance calendar with one of our favorite singer-songwriters – Brandi Carlile. She’s here to play new songs in advance of the February release date for her album By The Way, I Forgive You.

COMING SOON

Jan 04, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

We kick off 2018’s live performance calendar with one of our favorite singer-songwriters – Brandi Carlile. She’s here to play new songs in advance of the February release date for her album By The Way, I Forgive You.

Guests:
Brandi Carlile, American alternative country and folk rock singer-songwriter, @brandicarlile

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Pan Caliente: Coachella Lineup Con Sabor
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Coachella Lineup Con Sabor Being that you too are a music aficionado, surely yesterday was the day you wait for all year. That’s right, I’m referring to the unveiling of the lineup for the… Read More

Jan 03, 2018

A Musical Antidote for the Winter Blues
KCRW Music Blog

A Musical Antidote for the Winter Blues Seeing single-digit temperatures across much of the U.S. and the thermometer finally dipping here in Los Angeles, I felt compelled to offer a fantasy getaway to alternative climes to defrost… Read More

Jan 02, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 1/1 – 1/5/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 1/1 – 1/5/18 Today’s Top Tune delivers a clutch of singles this week, starting with New Zealand native Marlon Williams, who reunites with his ex-girlfriend for a powerful duet. We’ll share a mysterious track from electronic… Read More

Jan 01, 2018

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed