We kick off 2018’s live performance calendar with one of our favorite singer-songwriters – Brandi Carlile. She’s here to play new songs in advance of the February release date for her album By The Way, I Forgive You.
Brandi Carlile
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Brandi Carlile, American alternative country and folk rock singer-songwriter, @brandicarlile
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
