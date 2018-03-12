ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Chris Douridas guest hosts

Chris Douridas sits in for Jason Bentley.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 12, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Chris Douridas sits in for Jason Bentley.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Chris Douridas

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
March Concert Picks from Rhythm Planet
KCRW Music Blog

March Concert Picks from Rhythm Planet The second half of March brings an eclectic array of terrific shows to L.A. and New York—from fiery flamenco and Afro-Cuban music, to a two-week fado festival, plus British singer… Read More

Mar 12, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 3/12 – 3/16/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 3/12 – 3/16/18 KCRW is in Austin, TX for the annual SXSW music festival. Get to know some of the artists performing at our showcases with a week’s worth of Today’s Top Tune… Read More

Mar 12, 2018

Music For Your Weekend: SXSW Preview (Part 2)
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend: SXSW Preview (Part 2) As Aaron did for you last week, I’ve combed through the list of every artist playing SXSW this year. There are so many good ones! You’ve got indie royalty like… Read More

Mar 09, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed