Chris Douridas sits in for Jason Bentley.
Chris Douridas guest hosts
Chris Douridas sits in for Jason Bentley.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Chris Douridas
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
Moby On Moby's 15th studio album Everything was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt, the electronic music pioneer presents a view of the apocalypse with an undercurrent of beauty and a dash of hope. We bring you highlights from a live session recorded at Apogee Studio, including some of his classic tracks.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Eclectic24 Coachella Takeover Weekend Spring’s annual desert music pilgrimage is upon us, and KCRW’s Eclectic24 is here to aid in your journey. Coachella Takeover Weekend features non-stop jams from Coachella artists past and present;… Read More
Announcing Lost Notes: KCRW’s Latest Music Podcast This is Myke Dodge Weiskopf, the producer of KCRW’s Lost Notes: a brand-new series devoted to “the greatest music stories never truly told.” Over eight episodes, our intrepid host Solomon… Read More