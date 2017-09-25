ON AIR
Dan Croll

Liverpool native Dan Croll expertly crafts smart, catchy indie pop. His sophomore release Emerging Adulthood is a triumph.

Sep 25, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Liverpool native Dan Croll expertly crafts smart, catchy indie pop. His sophomore release Emerging Adulthood is a triumph and we can't wait to hear the new tunes live in studio.

Emerging Adulthood

Dan Croll

CREDITS

Guests:
Dan Croll, @dancrollmusic

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

