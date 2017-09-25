Currently Playing:

The Business: Mike White on 'Brad's Status,' social media and ambition In writer-director Mike White's new movie Brad's Status, Ben Stiller plays a man consumed with jealousy of friends from college, based on their social media. White tells us why he wanted to make a movie about ambition in the age of Instagram, and the challenge of making humanist movies when the studios only want the next superhero franchise.

2:30PM - 3PM