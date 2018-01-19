ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

De Lux

LA duo De Lux know how to make us dance with a distinct 80’s synth sound and a stream of consciousness lyrical style. They join us on the release date for their new album More Disco Songs About Love.

COMING SOON

Jan 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

LA duo De Lux know how to make us dance with a distinct 80’s synth sound and a stream of consciousness lyrical style. They join us on the release date for their new album More Disco Songs About Love.

More Disco Songs About Love

De Lux

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Rhythm Planet Recommends: Upcoming Shows to Catch
KCRW Music Blog

Rhythm Planet Recommends: Upcoming Shows to Catch January is quickly evanescing, but I wanted to point out a few terrific events that you won’t want to miss. There’s Cuban dance music, an intimate evening with a rock… Read More

Jan 15, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 1/15 – 1/19/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 1/15 – 1/19/18 Here’s 5 new (and free) songs this week, including a track from Grammy Nominated producer Jonathan Wilson, who sets up a handful of tour dates across the US. Moby reworks a classic, spiritual track.… Read More

Jan 15, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend I love writing this column. Getting to share with you the new and/or classic tracks that are exciting me the most on any given week is an absolute delight. That… Read More

Jan 12, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed