Destroyer
Destroyer is the long-running solo project from The New Pornographer’s Dan Bejar. Destroyer’s 12th album ken showcases the evocative songwriting he is known for and we’re excited to welcome the band for a live set.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
