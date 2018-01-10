ON AIR
Destroyer

Destroyer is the long-running solo project from The New Pornographer’s Dan Bejar. Destroyer’s 12th album ken showcases the evocative songwriting he is known for and we’re excited to welcome the band for a live set.

Jan 12, 2018

ken

Destroyer

Jason Bentley

Rachel Reynolds

