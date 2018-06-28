Gang Gang Dance is a band that defies description. The NY-based experimental trio are released their first new album in seven years on June 22 and we'll have them live in studio just a few days later.
Gang Gang Dance
Gang Gang Dance is a band that defies description. The NY-based experimental trio are released their first new album in seven years on June 22 and we'll have them live in studio just a few days later.
Gang Gang Dance is a band that defies description. The NY-based experimental trio are released their first new album in seven years on June 22 and we'll have them live in studio just a few days later.
Gang Gang Dance
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
Kamasi Washington We host groundbreaking musician Kamasi Washington for the live radio debut behind his highly anticipated sophomore album Heaven and Earth, out on June 22. The LA native is pushing jazz forward like no one else and will bring an 8-piece band to The Village for this live set.
Pan Caliente Track Premiere: Katzù Oso – “Crazy4LuvinU” Today on Pan Caliente we bring you the premiere of Los Angeles-based artist, Katzù Oso. If you’re wondering why you don’t recognize that name, it’s because Katzù, aka Paul Hernandez… Read More
World Festival Preview: Reggae Night Is there a better venue in Los Angeles than the Hollywood Bowl? Don’t worry, I’ll answer that for you. No. Every year since its inception almost 20 yrs ago, Reggae… Read More