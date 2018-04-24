Giorgio Moroder is considered the godfather of modern dance music. DJ Travis Holcombe catches up with the famed Italian producer in advance of his 78th birthday celebration, happening here in LA at the Globe Theater.
Giorgio Moroder
Giorgio Moroder is considered the godfather of modern dance music. DJ Travis Holcombe catches up with the famed Italian producer in advance of his 78th birthday celebration, happening here in LA at the Globe Theater.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Travis Holcombe
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
Charlotte Day Wilson We were first introduced to Toronto-based singer Charlotte Day Wilson when she joined BadBadNotGood to sing guest vocals during their Morning Becomes Eclectic live set last year. She just released her second EP Stone Woman and we have a stunning live session to share.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 4/23 – 4/27/18 This week, five days of free downloads come your way via: Young Fathers, who have captured the ears of our nighttime DJs; avant-garde trumpeter Jon Hassell, who shares his first… Read More
Track Premiere: Bart & the Bedazzled “Blue Motel” Whitest Boy Alive and Kings of Convenience singer, Erlend Øye, once referred to Bart & the Bedazzled’s front man Bart Davenport the best one-guy-and-guitar performer there is. That’s truly high… Read More