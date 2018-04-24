ON AIR
Giorgio Moroder

Giorgio Moroder is considered the godfather of modern dance music. DJ Travis Holcombe catches up with the famed Italian producer in advance of his 78th birthday celebration, happening here in LA at the Globe Theater.

Apr 24, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Travis Holcombe

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

