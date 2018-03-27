Jazz cuts with Tom Schnabel on MBE

Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel drops by to share some jazz cuts. We’ll celebrate the 60-year anniversary of Sonny Rollins’s iconic album Way Out West, and spin a live track from Wes Montgomery.
Sonny Rollins
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
