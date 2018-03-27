ON AIR
Jazz cuts with Tom Schnabel on MBE

Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel drops by to share some jazz cuts. We’ll celebrate the 60-year anniversary of Sonny Rollins’s iconic album "Way Out West", and spin a live track from Wes Montgomery.

Mar 28, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Way Out West (Deluxe Edition)

Sonny Rollins

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

