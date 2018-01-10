Khruangbin are a captivating trio who expands their Thai funk sound to include hints of the Middle East on their album Con Todo El Mundo. They join us in studio a few weeks in advance of the release to preview new material.
Khruangbin
Khruangbin are a captivating trio who expands their Thai funk sound to include hints of the Middle East on their album Con Todo El Mundo.
Khruangbin are a captivating trio who expands their Thai funk sound to include hints of the Middle East on their album Con Todo El Mundo. They join us in studio a few weeks in advance of the release to preview new material.
Khruangbin
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
Pan Caliente: Vetusta Morla It’s been a while since we’ve done an actual ‘album review’ on Pan Caliente. But Vetusta Morla’s late November release, Mismo Sitio, Distinto Lugar, merits a quick one. Vetusta Morla,… Read More
Stunning New Album by Pianist Seong-Jin Cho Marks Centennial of Debussy’s Passing The music of Claude Debussy (1862-1918) was my first major classical discovery, and I’ve written before about my deep love for his music. Debussy’s compositions were revolutionary for his time,… Read More