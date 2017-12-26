Raul Campos sits in for Jason Bently.
Raul Campos guest hosts
Raul Campos sits in for Jason Bently.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Raul Campos
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The Art of French Song Classical vocal music—whether opera, arias, choral, or art song—can be an acquired taste. I wouldn’t call myself a devotee, but sometimes new classical vocal recordings really captivate me. Two such… Read More
Best Cover Songs x MBE 2017 We love it when our guests pay tribute to some of THEIR favorite artists during our live performances. This year, we hosted some incredible covers and we decided to gather… Read More