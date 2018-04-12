ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Raul Campos guest hosts

Raul Campos sits in for Jason Bentley.

Apr 12, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Raul Campos sits in for Jason Bentley.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Raul Campos

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
La Banda Elastica – Home Brewed Sessions Spotlight
KCRW Music Blog

La Banda Elastica – Home Brewed Sessions Spotlight I know this is the beginning of the 2 Coachella weekends, so the post should be about bands we are excited about… but we already did that post and yes… Read More

Apr 11, 2018

Miles Davis & John Coltrane – The Final Tour
KCRW Music Blog

Miles Davis & John Coltrane – The Final Tour Sometime around the mid-1980’s, I bought an LP copy of Miles Davis & John Coltrane Live in Stockholm 1960, on the Swedish label Dragon Records. The March 1960 concert featured… Read More

Apr 10, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 4/9 – 4/13/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 4/9 – 4/13/18 ​This week’s free download offerings include: a track by triple threat,  I‘m With Her; Cary Brothers new one “Crush”; a bang from Black Pistol Fire; Kita Klane, who teams up with Brazilian Girls for a remix;… Read More

Apr 10, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed