Raul Campos sits in for Jason Bentley.
Raul Campos guest hosts
Raul Campos sits in for Jason Bentley.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Raul Campos
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
LATEST BLOG POSTS
RIP Richard Swift From NPR MUSIC (Andrew Flanagan): Richard Swift, a highly regarded producer and solo artist, died early Tuesday morning in Washington state. His death was confirmed by a manager, Adam Katz, but… Read More
John Coltrane’s Lost Album and His Enduring Legacy When the iconic jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins compares a musical discovery to “finding a new room in the Great Pyramid,” it’s bound to create both curiosity and excitement. Such was… Read More