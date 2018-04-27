ON AIR
Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel

Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel drops by to share music from jazz prodigy Joey Alexander and Orquesta Akokan, an Afro-Cuban project recorded in Cuba and released on Daptone records.

Apr 27, 2018

image of Joey Alexander courtesy of Musco Center for the Arts.

Jason Bentley

Mary Chellamy

