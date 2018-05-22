Rhythm Planet’s Tom Schnabel joins us at 10am to highlight two creative collaborations -- Dead Can Dance’s Lisa Gerrard with the Mystery of Bulgarian Voices and a track from Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita.
