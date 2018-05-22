ON AIR
Rhythm Planet’s Tom Schnabel

Rhythm Planet's Tom Schnabel joins us at 10am to highlight two creative collaborations -- Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard with the Mystery of Bulgarian Voices and a track from Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita.

May 22, 2018

Rhythm Planet’s Tom Schnabel joins us at 10am to highlight two creative collaborations -- Dead Can Dance’s Lisa Gerrard with the Mystery of Bulgarian Voices and a track from Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita.

Jason Bentley

Rachel Reynolds

