Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel joins us to preview a night of Cuban music at the Ford Amphitheater with Sintesis and Dayren Santamaria.
Dayren Santamaria
Rhythm Planet's Tom Schnabel talks Cuban music
Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel joins us to preview a night of Cuban music at the Ford Amphitheater with Sintesis and Dayren Santamaria.
Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel joins us to preview a night of Cuban music at the Ford Amphitheater with Sintesis and Dayren Santamaria.
Dayren Santamaria
Guests:
Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet', @tom_schnabel
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
2 Jazz Classics Reissued by Audiophile Label Speakers Corner For some people in life, artisanal luxuries consist of fast cars, fine wine, and designer threads. But when it comes to music and superbly recorded sound, music purists and hi-fi… Read More
Looped: MusiCares Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen. — This week, Anthony… Read More
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 8.14 – 8.18.17 This week Today’s Top Tune discovers that Jenny Lewis’ favorite songwriter is Whispertown‘s Morgan Nagler. We sample new work from Malian duo Amadou & Marion after their performance on MBE, and from Waxahatche, which is hitting… Read More