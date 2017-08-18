ON AIR
Rhythm Planet's Tom Schnabel talks Cuban music

Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel joins us to preview a night of Cuban music at the Ford Amphitheater with Sintesis and Dayren Santamaria. 

Aug 18, 2017

Belleza

Dayren Santamaria

CREDITS

Guests:
Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet', @tom_schnabel

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

