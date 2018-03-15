ON AIR
SXSW Day 3

KCRW's SXSW crew took in a day full of music from Austin, TX. Our daytime showcase featured outstanding performances from: Wye Oak, Sudan Archives, and Marlon Williams. They also highlight a couple international artists: Tijuana Bibles and The Chamanas.

Mar 15, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

KCRW's SXSW crew took in a day full of music from Austin, TX. Our daytime showcase featured outstanding performances from: Wye Oak, Sudan Archives, and Marlon Williams. They also highlight a couple international artists: Tijuana Bibles and The Chamanas.

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

