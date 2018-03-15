Jason Bentley spoke with indie rock duo Wye Oak; who turned in an excellent performance for KCRW and ready the release of their boldest album to date next month.
SXSW Day 3 - Wye Oak
Jason Bentley spoke with indie rock duo Wye Oak; who turned in an excellent performance for KCRW and ready the release of their boldest album to date next month.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
More From Morning Becomes Eclectic
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Video: SXSW with Jason Bentley KCRW is on the scene at this year’s SXSW music festival in Austin, TX. Take a look at all of the action from Day 1 with Jason Bentley. — Read More
Scenes from KCRW’s SXSW Showcase On Tuesday night, the KCRW crew hosted an array of talented artists @ our official SXSW Showcase. Get a peek inside the venue with Cut Chemist, Hovvdy, Jade Bird, Now… Read More