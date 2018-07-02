Moody rockers The Horrors brought in blockbuster producer Paul Epworth to help craft their 5th album “V”. They finish up a US tour here in our studio before heading back to the UK.
The Horrors
Musicians:
Faris Badwan – Lead Vocals
Tom Furse – Keyboards, Synthesizer, Bass
Joshua Third – Guitar, Piano
Joe Spurgeon – Drums, Percussion, Backing vocals
Rhys Webb– Bass, Keyboards, Organ, Backing vocals
Technical support:
Paul Dreux-Smith – Recording Engineer
Eric Drachman – Sound Intern
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
