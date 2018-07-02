ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

The Horrors

Moody rockers The Horrors brought in blockbuster producer Paul Epworth to help craft their 5th album “V”. They finish up a US tour here in our studio before heading back to the UK.

LISTEN LIVE

Jul 02, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Moody rockers The Horrors brought in blockbuster producer Paul Epworth to help craft their 5th album “V”. They finish up a US tour here in our studio before heading back to the UK.

V

The Horrors

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Musicians:
Faris Badwan – Lead Vocals
Tom Furse – Keyboards, Synthesizer, Bass
Joshua Third – Guitar, Piano
Joe Spurgeon – Drums, Percussion, Backing vocals
Rhys Webb– Bass, Keyboards, Organ, Backing vocals

Technical support:
Paul Dreux-Smith – Recording Engineer
Eric Drachman – Sound Intern

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 7/2 – 7/6/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 7/2 – 7/6/18 ​​5 easy, summery songs come your way via Today’s Top Tune. Monday brings The Record Company. We’re diggin’ Toronto’s Bernice, who share their minimalist pop. We’ll delve into the Cuban cultural scene with a song… Read More

Jul 02, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend This week feels like it’s been a particularly intense one, and that’s coming after a whole series of them. So in order to help us all self-soothe a bit –… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Show #269: New Music Gems
KCRW Music Blog

Show #269: New Music Gems This week, we listen to the newest gems in jazz, classical, and world music. We begin with an unusual and interesting version of Erik Satie’s famous “Gymnopédie #1,” featuring the… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed