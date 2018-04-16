Tom Misch was voted "Best New Artist" by KCRW's Djs last year and just released his debut album. He’s a musical chameleon who hopscotches across genres with ease, and we can’t wait to hear it live in his first US radio session.
Tom Misch
Host:
Travis Holcombe
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
