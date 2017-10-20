Tom Schnabel on kora virtuoso Ballaké Sissoko

Rhythm Planet Host Tom Schnabel joins us to preview an upcoming show featuring Malian kora virtuoso Ballaké Sissoko with French cellist Vincent Segal. (10am)
Photo by Stuart Madeley
Vincent Segal Ballaké Sissoko
Guests:
Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet', @tom_schnabel
