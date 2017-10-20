ON AIR
Tom Schnabel on kora virtuoso Ballaké Sissoko

Rhythm Planet Host Tom Schnabel joins us to preview an upcoming show featuring Malian kora virtuoso Ballaké Sissoko with French cellist Vincent Segal. (10am)

Oct 20, 2017

Photo by Stuart Madeley

Musique de Nuit

Vincent Segal Ballaké Sissoko

Guests:
Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet', @tom_schnabel

