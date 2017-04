Rhythm Planet host Tom Schnabel joins guest host Raul Campos at 10am to preview some fantastic live shows coming through town later this month: Le Mystere des Voix Bulgares at the LA Philharmonic and Helen Sung at the Blue Whale. He’ll also discuss a new documentary on John Coltrane.

Guests:

Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet', @tom_schnabel

Producers:

Rachel Reynolds