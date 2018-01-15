The songs we’ve sampled off LA rocker Ty Segall’s forthcoming album are some of his best yet. He’ll pop by our studio to premiere more new material from Freedom’s Goblin, in advance of its January 26 release.
Ty Segall
The songs we’ve sampled off LA rocker Ty Segall’s forthcoming album are some of his best yet. He’ll pop by our studio to premiere more new material from Freedom’s Goblin, in advance of its January 26 release.
The songs we’ve sampled off LA rocker Ty Segall’s forthcoming album are some of his best yet. He’ll pop by our studio to premiere more new material from Freedom’s Goblin, in advance of its January 26 release.
Ty Segall
Host:
Jason Bentley
Producers:
Rachel Reynolds
Music For Your Weekend I love writing this column. Getting to share with you the new and/or classic tracks that are exciting me the most on any given week is an absolute delight. That… Read More
Show #245: January Music Mix I sometimes like to depart from thematic shows and just lay down a few eclectic tracks. So this week we’ll listen to some new albums and a couple of older… Read More