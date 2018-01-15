ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MORNING
BECOMES
ECLECTIC

MORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTICMORNING<br>BECOMES<br>ECLECTIC

Ty Segall

The songs we’ve sampled off LA rocker Ty Segall’s forthcoming album are some of his best yet. He’ll pop by our studio to premiere more new material from Freedom’s Goblin, in advance of its January 26 release.

COMING SOON

Jan 16, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The songs we’ve sampled off LA rocker Ty Segall’s forthcoming album are some of his best yet. He’ll pop by our studio to premiere more new material from Freedom’s Goblin, in advance of its January 26 release.

Freedom's Goblin

Ty Segall

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

More From Morning Becomes Eclectic

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend I love writing this column. Getting to share with you the new and/or classic tracks that are exciting me the most on any given week is an absolute delight. That… Read More

Jan 12, 2018

Show #245: January Music Mix
KCRW Music Blog

Show #245: January Music Mix I sometimes like to depart from thematic shows and just lay down a few eclectic tracks. So this week we’ll listen to some new albums and a couple of older… Read More

Jan 11, 2018

Pan Caliente: Vetusta Morla
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Vetusta Morla It’s been a while since we’ve done an actual ‘album review’ on Pan Caliente. But Vetusta Morla’s late November release, Mismo Sitio, Distinto Lugar, merits a quick one. Vetusta Morla,… Read More

Jan 10, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed