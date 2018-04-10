ON AIR
Wajatta

The brainchild of beat-boxer, comedian, and musician Reggie Watts, and electronic music artist, DJ, and producer John Tejada will make their worldwide live radio debut. They will truly be creating in the moment so come along for the ride!

Apr 10, 2018

Casual High Technology

Wajatta

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Rachel Reynolds

