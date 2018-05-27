ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

RAUL
CAMPOS

RAUL<br>CAMPOSRAUL<br>CAMPOS

José Galván guest hosts

José Galván sits in for Raul Campos.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

José Galván sits in for Raul Campos.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
José Galván

More From Raul Campos

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Show #264: New Releases Potpourri
KCRW Music Blog

Show #264: New Releases Potpourri ﻿ We begin our new releases potpourri show with Brazilian vocalist Diana Purim and her band Eyedentity—a name inspired by an earlier album by her famous parents, percussionist Airto Moreira and singer… Read More

May 25, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Since you last heard from me these past couple of weeks have brought us a few pleasant surprises, including something new from KCRW favorite Anderson .Paak which my colleague, Marion… Read More

May 25, 2018

Pan Caliente – Making Movies x Las Cafeteras – Tormenta (Song Premiere)
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente – Making Movies x Las Cafeteras – Tormenta (Song Premiere) Earlier this year as Las Cafeteras hit the road for their GlobalFest tour, they found themselves in need of a sub on guitar. The perfect person for the job would… Read More

May 23, 2018

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed