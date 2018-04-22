Marion Hodges sits in for Raul Campos.
Marion Hodges guest hosts
Marion Hodges sits in for Raul Campos.
FROM THIS EPISODE
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]
CREDITS
Host:
Marion Hodges
More From Raul Campos
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW Music Blog
Charlotte Day Wilson Performs “Nothing New” on MBE I first met Charlotte Day Wilson as she sat quietly on our studio floor, with her fellow Canadians BadBadNotGood prior to their 2017 live set on MBE. She sang on a few… Read More
KCRW Music Blog
Music For Your Weekend Maybe I’m just really feeling my indie rock/post-punk roots this week, or maybe there is just a lot of really good indie rock/post-punk inspired music being released at the moment.… Read More