ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SUMMER
MIXER

SUMMER<br>MIXERSUMMER<br>MIXER

Latest Show by Anthony Valadez

Anthony Valadez hosts this weekend's summer mix.

Jun 30, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Anthony Valadez hosts this weekend's summer mix.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

More From Summer Mixer

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
World Festival Preview: Reggae Night
KCRW Music Blog

World Festival Preview: Reggae Night Is there a better venue in Los Angeles than the Hollywood Bowl? Don’t worry, I’ll answer that for you. No. Every year since its inception almost 20 yrs ago, Reggae… Read More

Jun 26, 2018

July Concert Picks from Rhythm Planet
KCRW Music Blog

July Concert Picks from Rhythm Planet Sunday, July 1 | KCRW World Festival: Reggae Night XVII | Hollywood Bowl (Hollywood) It’s hard to believe that this year marks the 17th annual Reggae Night at the Bowl.… Read More

Jun 26, 2018

The Week Ahead – Today’s Top Tune 6/25 – 6/29/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead – Today’s Top Tune 6/25 – 6/29/18 ​Once again, you can own 4 new songs and an exclusive MBE live track, as part of Today’s Top Tune daily downloads. First up, Amo Amo member Alex Siegel has a new solo project.… Read More

Jun 25, 2018

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed