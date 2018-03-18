José Galván delivers an infectious harmony of varied sounds and pieces their relevance to each other. Language does not play a barrier in his musical selections, but rather uses the melody to create a bridge amongst cultures and genres.
Latest Show by José Galván
José Galván delivers an infectious harmony of varied sounds and pieces their relevance to each other. Language does not play a barrier in his musical selections, but rather uses the melody to create a bridge amongst cultures and genres.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
José Galván
More From The Lab
Latest Show by Valida Dubbed “one of the most important figures in L.A.’s nightlife scene” by LA.com in 2006, Valida’s steady rise comes from her uncanny ability to seamlessly blend a variety of music styles that include indie rock, house, electro, disco, world rhythms, golden-era hip-hop, and some classic 80s, pop, punk, and reggae thrown in for good measure.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Pan Caliente SXSW Recap Our weeklong adventure into the new music exploration exercise that is SXSW is coming to a close. You can say we did it all… and at the same time, we… Read More
Music For Your Weekend After a couple weeks of festival talk, it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming. Here are a few recent finds you might want to check out this weekend. Seun Kuti… Read More