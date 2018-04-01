DJ Karene Daniel serves up an exciting melange of sounds old and new and sometimes just plain old bizarro. Listen in!
Latest Show by Karene Daniel
DJ Karene Daniel serves up an exciting melange of sounds old and new and sometimes just plain old bizarro. Listen in!
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Karene Daniel
More From The Lab
Latest Show by Valida Dubbed “one of the most important figures in L.A.’s nightlife scene” by LA.com in 2006, Valida’s steady rise comes from her uncanny ability to seamlessly blend a variety of music styles that include indie rock, house, electro, disco, world rhythms, golden-era hip-hop, and some classic 80s, pop, punk, and reggae thrown in for good measure.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Music For Your Weekend I don’t know about you but it’s been one hell of a week and I can honestly say, thank God it’s Friday 🙂 Here are a few recent releases that… Read More
Show #256: New and Noteworthy Releases Spring has sprung and so have some terrific new releases of the season. We hear first from Cuba’s Orquesta Akokán, a group of seriously crack Cuban musicians, with an album… Read More