Dubbed “one of the most important figures in L.A.’s nightlife scene” by LA.com in 2006, Valida’s steady rise comes from her uncanny ability to seamlessly blend a variety of music styles that include indie rock, house, electro, disco, world rhythms, golden-era hip-hop, and some classic 80s, pop, punk, and reggae thrown in for good measure. Since purchasing her first set of turntables in 1998, worldwide bookings have brought her musical eloquence to Winter Music Conference in Miami, Regine in Paris, Dragon-I in Hong Kong, Mystique in Kuala Lumpur, Budoir in Dubai, Nuphoria in Tokyo, Candela in Puerto Rico, Organic in Mexico, Barbados, and her native Bosnia.
Latest Show by Valida
Dubbed “one of the most important figures in L.A.’s nightlife scene” by LA.com in 2006, Valida’s steady rise comes from her uncanny ability to seamlessly blend a variety of music styles that include indie rock, house, electro, disco, world rhythms, golden-era hip-hop, and some classic 80s, pop, punk, and reggae thrown in for good measure.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Valida
More From The Lab
Latest Show by Valida Dubbed “one of the most important figures in L.A.’s nightlife scene” by LA.com in 2006, Valida’s steady rise comes from her uncanny ability to seamlessly blend a variety of music styles that include indie rock, house, electro, disco, world rhythms, golden-era hip-hop, and some classic 80s, pop, punk, and reggae thrown in for good measure.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 12.18 – 12.22.17 Today’s Top Tune features five new songs just for you! Check out an acoustic love song by Son Little and new work from the late great Sharon Jones. Penguin Prison gets political with a dance beat.… Read More
Best MBE Sessions 2017: Dance We love it when artists bring the party to Morning Becomes Eclectic. Dancing is a great way to start the day so bring on the beats with some of the… Read More