Dance music is better with a luminary like The Black Madonna on the decks. For this limited series exclusive to KCRW, The Black Madonna digs deep into her extensive personal collection for a once-in-a-lifetime trek through the ABC’s of dance music— as only she can present it.

In the final episode, discover the the soul of dance music as we dip through disco rarities and take a tour of “the house that Jack built,” from then until now and beyond.



Episode III Tracklist:



1. Madjik - Forceful Rhythm (T’Chida")

2. Marco Vallery Featuring Sharlene Hector - Free Love (Michelle Chiavarini and DJ Spen Extended Mix

3. Glitterbox “I Need A Little More (Original Victor Simonelli Club Mix)

4. Unknown - White Label

5. Vincent Montana Jr. - The African Track

6. Astrud Gilberto - Black Magic (Tangoterje Edit)

7. Afrolicious - California Dreaming (Crazy Scientist Remix)

8. MAW Presents a Tribute To Fela - MAW Expensive

9. Isolée - Beau Mot Plage

10. Theo Parrish - Celie Shaves Mr. / Scarification Ceremony (Theo Parrish Re-Edit)

11. T-Connection - At Midnight (Paul Raymond Re-Edit)

12. Young Pulse - Don’t You Know Baby



