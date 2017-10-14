Dance music is better with a luminary like The Black Madonna on the decks. For this limited series exclusive to KCRW, The Black Madonna digs deep into her extensive personal collection for a once-in-a-lifetime trek through the ABC’s of dance music— as only she can present it.

In the second episdoe, from the deepest dub to hip-hop, Miami bass, jungle, and beyond; this trip’s destination is an ultra-rare exploration of the bass-station, brought to you by The Black Madonna.



Episode II tracklist:



1. Midnight Star - Freak-A-Zoid

2. Unknown - That’s The Way You Do It

3. Altern 8 - Evapor 8

4. Sub Love - DJ Bonus (DJ Medlar Edit)

5. Blapps Posse - Don’t Hold Back

6. De La Soul - A Rollerskating Jam Called Saturdays

7. Chrissy Murderbot and MC Zulu- The Vibe Is So Right

8. Baobinga - Stepwise

9. Josh Wink - Higher State Of Consciousness

10. Debbie Deb - When I Hear Music

11. Paleman - Yrs Ago

12. i:Cube - Can You Deal With That Featuring The Rza

13. Hidden Agenda - The Flute Tune

14. White Label

15. Asylum - Da Base II Dark

16. Mad Cobra - Tek Him

17. Cutty Ranks - Limb By Limb

18. Leviticus - Burial

19. Rebel MC - Champion Deejay (Shy FX Remix)

20. Soundmurderer and SK1 - Lock It Off

21. King Tubby - Rebel Dance



