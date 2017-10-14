Dance music is better with a luminary like The Black Madonna on the decks. For this limited series exclusive to KCRW, The Black Madonna digs deep into her extensive personal collection for a once-in-a-lifetime trek through the ABC’s of dance music— as only she can present it.
In the second episdoe, from the deepest dub to hip-hop, Miami bass, jungle, and beyond; this trip’s destination is an ultra-rare exploration of the bass-station, brought to you by The Black Madonna.
Episode II tracklist:
1. Midnight Star - Freak-A-Zoid
2. Unknown - That’s The Way You Do It
3. Altern 8 - Evapor 8
4. Sub Love - DJ Bonus (DJ Medlar Edit)
5. Blapps Posse - Don’t Hold Back
6. De La Soul - A Rollerskating Jam Called Saturdays
7. Chrissy Murderbot and MC Zulu- The Vibe Is So Right
8. Baobinga - Stepwise
9. Josh Wink - Higher State Of Consciousness
10. Debbie Deb - When I Hear Music
11. Paleman - Yrs Ago
12. i:Cube - Can You Deal With That Featuring The Rza
13. Hidden Agenda - The Flute Tune
14. White Label
15. Asylum - Da Base II Dark
16. Mad Cobra - Tek Him
17. Cutty Ranks - Limb By Limb
18. Leviticus - Burial
19. Rebel MC - Champion Deejay (Shy FX Remix)
20. Soundmurderer and SK1 - Lock It Off
21. King Tubby - Rebel Dance