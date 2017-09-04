ON AIR
Alvvays: Dreams Tonight

Sep 04, 2017

According to our own Marion Hodges, Alvvays has always seemed to set its phasers to "max chills inducement.” This second single from the Canadian indie-pop band’s forthcoming record Antisocialites manages to take this specific skill set to even further heights. Seriously, the chorus is, "If I saw you on the street, would I have you in my dreams tonight?” Even if it feels like it will be 110 degrees in your apartment from now until the end of time, Dreams Tonight will have you curled up on the couch with a blanket and a mug of tea in no time.

Dreams Tonite

Alvvays

Music Blog
Music For Your (long) Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your (long) Weekend The proverbial end of summer is upon us, but as customary, the calendar gods have blessed us with a long weekend to go out on top. For the occasion, we… Read More

Sep 01, 2017

Show #226: Evergreens–The Music I Love
KCRW Music Blog

Show #226: Evergreens–The Music I Love On this week’s show, we listen to music I never tire of hearing—evergreens that I’ve loved going back decades in some cases. I’ll start with the wonderful Nuyorican timbales player Manny… Read More

Aug 31, 2017

Album Preview: Dinner “New Work”
KCRW Music Blog

Album Preview: Dinner “New Work” Danish singer/songwriter Anders Rhedin is a fascinating figure. He first came onto my radar last year as I happened to be one of the DJs at one of his gigs.… Read More

Aug 31, 2017

