Alvvays: Dreams Tonight

According to our own Marion Hodges, Alvvays has always seemed to set its phasers to "max chills inducement.” This second single from the Canadian indie-pop band’s forthcoming record Antisocialites manages to take this specific skill set to even further heights. Seriously, the chorus is, "If I saw you on the street, would I have you in my dreams tonight?” Even if it feels like it will be 110 degrees in your apartment from now until the end of time, Dreams Tonight will have you curled up on the couch with a blanket and a mug of tea in no time.