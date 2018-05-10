ON AIR
Amo Amo: When We're Gone

Back in June 2017, Jim James invited a group of musical friends to get together for an impromptu jam. This particular group of seasoned musicians shared a bond that would lead to a revelation in sound and eventually, "When We're Gone."

May 17, 2018

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

