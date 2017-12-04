ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

TODAY'S
TOP
TUNE

TODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNETODAY'S<br>TOP<br>TUNE

Aquilo: Who Are You

Aquilo has been crisscrossing the globe in support of its full-length debut album. The UK production duo creates atmospheric, emotional tracks, and has a strong knack for songwriting. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 04, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Aquilo has been crisscrossing the globe in support of its full-length debut album. The UK production duo creates atmospheric, emotional tracks, and has a strong knack for songwriting. Pick up the dreamy and delicious song Who Are You.

Who Are You

Aquilo

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

More From Today's Top Tune

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Music for Your Weekend: Classics Remixed Edition
KCRW Music Blog

Music for Your Weekend: Classics Remixed Edition It’s officially “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!” I won’t bombard you with obscure Christmas tunes (yet), but this time right between Thanksgiving and Christmas does have me craving… Read More

Dec 01, 2017

Show #239: Musical Potpourri
KCRW Music Blog

Show #239: Musical Potpourri ﻿ This week we feature a potpourri of music new and old. We begin by remembering two important figures from the jazz world who passed away recently. Veteran Columbia Records… Read More

Dec 01, 2017

Video Premiere: Until the Ribbon Breaks “My Love”
KCRW Music Blog

Video Premiere: Until the Ribbon Breaks “My Love” Originally from the UK but now residing in LA, the band Until The Ribbon Breaks premiere their new video, “My Love” on KCRW. This song is taken from their forthcoming… Read More

Nov 30, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed