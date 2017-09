Katy Pearson of the British brother-sister duo Ardyn says, "'Throwing Stones' was inspired by feeling very disillusioned, in particular with the current state of politics and unrest in the world. With everything seemingly going a bit haywire, I felt I needed to put that into words. We'd also recently watched The Birds by Alfred Hitchcock which definitely stuck with me, so the song party draws from that film."

Throwing Stones Ardyn