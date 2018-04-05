ON AIR
Balún​: El Espanto

KCRW DJ José Galván first wrote about Puerto Rican via-Brooklyn outfit Balún on his Pan Caliente blog a couple of years ago (and again while recapping outstanding bands at SXSW this year). Originally part of a DIY scene out of San Juan, Balún features: a classically trained vocalist and songwriter, Angélica Negrón (also a NY Philharmonic commissioned composer); bassist Noraliz Ruiz, who holds a PhD in ethnomusicology; and José Olivares, a technology educator and pioneering beatmaker. The trio brands their sound as "dreambow." Check out "El Espanto."

Apr 13, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE



El Espanto

Balún

CREDITS

Producers:
Ariana Morgenstern

