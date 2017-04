Many artists pursue their dreams of becoming famous by doing odd jobs or working as waiters. Zach Hurd, aka Bay Ledges, was a one-time waiter in Venice who put his musical dreams on the back burner and decided to make music just for the sake of it and record songs that felt good. He decided to put "Safe (Speak Too Soon)" online without promoting it. Within weeks it was a hit on Spotify...and the rest will go down in history.

Safe Bay Ledges

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern