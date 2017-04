While on a writing trip to Mexico City, Benjamin Booker came across James Baldwin's observation that, "once you find yourself in another civilization you are forced to examine your own." That led him to wonder whether he was going to be a witness and to question whether that is enough. The title track to his album Witness, features the legendary vocals of R&B gospel singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples.

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern