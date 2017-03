Big Gigantic live shows have a power that brings people together. Sexy saxophonist and producer Dominic Lalli and devilish drummer Jeremy Salken first recall hearing Angela McCluskey's work when she sang with Telepopmusic and were instantly smitten. The Colorado duo knew it just had to work with her. McCluskey's smoky and soulful sound helps round out Big Gigantic's "The Little Things."

Producers:

Ariana Morgenstern